M&G Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 15.77 (LON:MNG)

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.77 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.02. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of £113.95 ($149.89).
In other news, insider Michael Evans purchased 51,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02). Also, insider Clare Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,400 ($45,251.25).
About M&G
M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.
