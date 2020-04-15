Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $652.274-652.274 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.7 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $770.00 to $655.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $712.44.

Shares of MTD opened at $711.77 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $686.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

