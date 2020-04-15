Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$61.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.57.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at C$59.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Metro has a 1 year low of C$47.88 and a 1 year high of C$61.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.82.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.3799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.