Mesabi Trust (MSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of MSB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,112. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $187.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.