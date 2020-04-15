Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

