Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $250,901.80

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $250,901.80 and approximately $275.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.01063614 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00055580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00239281 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.