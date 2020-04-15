MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.50. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 106,243 shares traded.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 8,533,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 2,812,500 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,985,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 110,607 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 825.55% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

