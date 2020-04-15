MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $15.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,352,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,441 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,025 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 183,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after purchasing an additional 126,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

