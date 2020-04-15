Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 270 at HSBC

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its price target cut by HSBC from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 457 ($6.01) to GBX 482 ($6.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 388 ($5.10).

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

MDC stock traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 253.80 ($3.34). The stock had a trading volume of 751,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.56. Mediclinic International has a twelve month low of GBX 245 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.40 ($5.52). The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.