MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $16,320.99 and approximately $47.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

