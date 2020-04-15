Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Receives Media Impact Score of -1.82

News articles about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a media sentiment score of -1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MZDAF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

