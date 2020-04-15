Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Match Group boasts of a robust portfolio of online dating services and enjoys a first mover’s advantage in the space. The company's increase in its average subscriber base, driven primarily by solid contribution from Tinder is a key catalyst. Sturdy synergies from Meetic, Match and PlentyOfFish bode well for the company. Increasing adoption of Tinder Gold subscription package is enabling Match Group to bolster subscriber growth. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, higher investments in Tinder amid competition from Facebook Dating are likely to limit margin expansion. Notably, the company is noticing a decline in new users above the age of 30 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which is a headwind. Nonetheless, growing usage of video dating among younger users bodes well.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura raised their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. 169,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,005. Match Group has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $2,693,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Match Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

