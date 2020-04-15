Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $193.67 and last traded at $199.74, approximately 24,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 481,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $435,831.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,453 shares of company stock valued at $42,020,628. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

