Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 544 ($7.16).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of MSLH stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 608.50 ($8.00). 321,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 653.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 744.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.65 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total value of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Also, insider Martyn Coffey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £19,380 ($25,493.29). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,039 shares of company stock worth $1,967,768.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.