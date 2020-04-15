Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $87.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura decreased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. 2,835,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,676. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.1% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

