Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Trading Up 8.5%

Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $1.53, 17,791 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 121,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marin Software stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Marin Software comprises about 0.3% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 2.92% of Marin Software as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

