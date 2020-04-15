Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of MFI opened at C$25.19 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$17.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

