Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.36% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

