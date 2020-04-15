Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.36% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.
About Maple Leaf Foods
See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.