Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mantech International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

MANT stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,825. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Mantech International by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

