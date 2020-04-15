ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 34,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 79,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 92,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.54. 57,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,278. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

