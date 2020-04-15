Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million.

Shares of MNSB opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

In other Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) news, Director Terry M. Saeger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $134,460.00. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNSB. TheStreet raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.