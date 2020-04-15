Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Insiders purchased a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

