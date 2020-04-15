Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on May 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities raised Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. French acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

