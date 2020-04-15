Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $47.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Magna International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Magna International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.