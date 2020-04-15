Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

