Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives $22.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

CLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

CLI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 27,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 16.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 392,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,478,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

