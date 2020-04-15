M. Kraus & Co Sells 162 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 6.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.93.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $11.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

