M. Kraus & Co Has $8.28 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 5.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.38. 2,917,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,022. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.27.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.