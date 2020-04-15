M. Kraus & Co Has $451,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

M. Kraus & Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,717,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

