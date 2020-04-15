M. Kraus & Co Has $1.03 Million Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. IBM makes up 0.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.80.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.91. 5,041,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.