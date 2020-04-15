M. Kraus & Co Buys 6,464 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M. Kraus & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Verizon Communications by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,895,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 63,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 467,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 165,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

VZ stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 16,720,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,781,148. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

