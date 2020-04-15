M. Kraus & Co Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,840,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

