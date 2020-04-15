Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $330.23 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 5.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.34% of American Tower worth $330,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.47. 1,010,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,451. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.