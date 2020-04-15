Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 4.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.26% of Danaher worth $254,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.18.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $153.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,000. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

