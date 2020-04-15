Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 216 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.50 ($2.81).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Londonmetric Property to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 204 ($2.68) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Londonmetric Property stock traded down GBX 12.10 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 187.90 ($2.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Londonmetric Property has a one year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 1.95%.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

