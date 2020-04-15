LockTrip Price Tops $0.21 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $22,468.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003168 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019016 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003597 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Mercatox, Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.