Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $407.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $407.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.25.

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.68. The stock had a trading volume of 585,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.75. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

