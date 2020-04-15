Lloyd Emerson Johnson Buys 25,140 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson bought 25,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APOG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

