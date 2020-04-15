Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. Lithia Motors also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.93.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.56.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.