Lili Mance Sells 30,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Lili Mance sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.91, for a total transaction of C$87,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,243.20.

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -11.88. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.40.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

