Ligand Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,027 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,308% compared to the typical volume of 286 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after acquiring an additional 251,452 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,707 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,646,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 170,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,787 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

