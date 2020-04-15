LIFE Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One LIFE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1,808.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.02762054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00221982 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

