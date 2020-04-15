Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Redrow from GBX 981 ($12.90) to GBX 809 ($10.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Redrow to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 670.09 ($8.81).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW stock traded down GBX 28.24 ($0.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 385.20 ($5.07). 2,059,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 656.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.