Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $23.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482 shares in the company, valued at $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

