Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

FWONA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

