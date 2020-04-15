Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, 13,161 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,013,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

