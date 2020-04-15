Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LNF opened at C$13.74 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$621.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 1.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.