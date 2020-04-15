LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LC. Maxim Group downgraded shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,339. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of $683.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $57,722. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

