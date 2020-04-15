Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,613. Leidos has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Leidos by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.