LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LATAM Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). LATAM Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LATAM Airlines Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of LTM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 2,140,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.93. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

